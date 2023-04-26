View this stunning transformed farmhouse, for sale in rural seclusion near Scarborough

A beautifully crafted conversion of a semi-derelict farmhouse and barns within the North York Moors National Park, is now for sale.

Restoration over a period of 10 years has seen Deepdale Farm, near Langdale End, transformed, with the farmhouse linked to an original two-storey barn, and a single-storey barn becoming a gym.

A host of innovative and attractive features within the home include air conditioning, underfloor heating, handmade hardwood internal doors, a passenger lift to all levels, thermostatically controlled heating zones, CCTV security coverage outside and an electric vehicle charging point.

Exceptional southerly views across Deepdale add to the attractiveness of the property.

Both the house and barns are built in traditional stone and pantile, with the main fabric and interior carefully restored to what the agents term "an exceptional specification".

The property has in excess of 4,400 square feet of accommodation in total.

In the high spec kitchen is a range of units with granite worktops and integrated appliances, and there is an adjacent comfortable sitting area with a wood burning stove, that leads to the garden room and a terrace. There's a separate utility room.

Two staircases lead up to the five bedrooms, creating versatility within the building, while a lift operates from the undercroft garaging.

Two bedrooms have en suites, and there's a house bathroom and a study also on the first floor.

A Forestry Commission road leads to the private location of the property within Dalby Forest and the North York Moors National Park, just a few miles inland from Scarborough.

The villages of Scalby and Ayton are handy for local shopping.

Deepdale Farm, Bickley, Langdale End, Scarborough, has an asking price of £1,150,000 and is for sale with Rounthwaite and Woodhead estate agents, Malton, tel. 01653 600747.

