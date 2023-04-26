News you can trust since 1882
This impressive farmhouse is on the market at £1,150,000

View this stunning transformed farmhouse, for sale in rural seclusion near Scarborough

A beautifully crafted conversion of a semi-derelict farmhouse and barns within the North York Moors National Park, is now for sale.

By Sally Burton
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST

Restoration over a period of 10 years has seen Deepdale Farm, near Langdale End, transformed, with the farmhouse linked to an original two-storey barn, and a single-storey barn becoming a gym.

A host of innovative and attractive features within the home include air conditioning, underfloor heating, handmade hardwood internal doors, a passenger lift to all levels, thermostatically controlled heating zones, CCTV security coverage outside and an electric vehicle charging point.

Exceptional southerly views across Deepdale add to the attractiveness of the property.

Both the house and barns are built in traditional stone and pantile, with the main fabric and interior carefully restored to what the agents term "an exceptional specification".

The property has in excess of 4,400 square feet of accommodation in total.

In the high spec kitchen is a range of units with granite worktops and integrated appliances, and there is an adjacent comfortable sitting area with a wood burning stove, that leads to the garden room and a terrace. There's a separate utility room.

Two staircases lead up to the five bedrooms, creating versatility within the building, while a lift operates from the undercroft garaging.

Two bedrooms have en suites, and there's a house bathroom and a study also on the first floor.

A Forestry Commission road leads to the private location of the property within Dalby Forest and the North York Moors National Park, just a few miles inland from Scarborough.

The villages of Scalby and Ayton are handy for local shopping.

Deepdale Farm, Bickley, Langdale End, Scarborough, has an asking price of £1,150,000 and is for sale with Rounthwaite and Woodhead estate agents, Malton, tel. 01653 600747.

An aerial view of the farmhouse and its surroundings in an area of natural beauty.

1. Deepdale Farm, Bickley, Langdale End, Scarborough

An aerial view of the farmhouse and its surroundings in an area of natural beauty.

A spacious sitting room with cosy stove and doors leading outside.

2. Deepdale Farm, Bickley, Langdale End, Scarborough

A spacious sitting room with cosy stove and doors leading outside.

The high spec, open plan kitchen with family space and diner.

3. Deepdale Farm, Bickley, Langdale End, Scarborough

The high spec, open plan kitchen with family space and diner.

A good size dining room with feature fireplace and stove.

4. Deepdale Farm, Bickley, Langdale End, Scarborough

A good size dining room with feature fireplace and stove.

