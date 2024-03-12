Whitby's newest retirement development named in homage to local explorer and inventor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new development has been thoughtfully designed to offer the over 60s a mix of low-maintenance one and two-bedroom retirement apartments. This creates a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.

Those wanting to learn more about the vibrant lifestyle on offer at Scoresby View can arrange a one-to-one appointment during a ‘Discovery Open Week’. Taking place from Tuesday 19th March to Friday 22nd March at The Stables, Guisborough Road, YO21 1TL, with appointments available between 11am and 4pm, visitors can take a closer look at the development plans and speak with a member of the sales team about how they can make the most of their retirement and enjoy some light refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retirement apartments will be available for off-plan sales in the summer, while the first homeowners are expected to move in during winter 2024.

Scoresby View CGI

Victoria Dry, Area Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “We believe that it’s important to pay homage to the towns we build in and with William Scoresby having such an active role in the town, it seemed only right to name our new development after him.

“Whitby offers some of the most beautiful scenery anywhere in the UK and provides the perfect backdrop for a fulfilling retirement. Less than a mile from the sea front, and close to a range of independent shops. We are expecting significant interest in Retirement Living here in Whitby and would urge anyone interested to contact us as soon as they can to find out more.”

Each luxuriously designed apartment will feature a high-specification kitchen and bathroom along with generously proportioned living areas, allowing homeowners to discover hassle-free independent living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 24/7 emergency call system and door-camera entry will give homeowners at Scoresby View reassurance and peace of mind, while a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full five star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.