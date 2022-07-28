Your chance to live in Scarborough's aptly named 'Paradise'

It would also buy you a bit of history as this 1900s cottage was originally part of the old coastguard station.
The two-bedroom property is quite spacious with a modern kitchen, a lounge with diner and a w.c. on the ground floor.
On the first floor is a main bedroom with a sea view, and a four-piece bathroom suite. Above, a second bedroom also enjoys a seascape.
To the front is a landscaped garden with a pathway to a second garden and a decked area. From here are stunning views across the sea, and of St Mary’s Church and the castle. There’s a car parking space with the property as an added bonus.
Special features include a front, original sash window in the lounge with diner, plus a new double glazed accoya wood sash window to the rear. Here is a wooden floor, and a lovely fireplace with wood burner. The fitted kitchen with wooden worktops has an integrated electric oven and gas hob.
With the staircase is original panelling, leading to a bedroom with wood floor and a new sash window, a feature fireplace, and storage.
There is also a fireplace in the bathroom, that has original panelling, a bath with shower attachment, wash basin in vanity unit, and a cubicle with rainfall effect power shower.
The second bedroom, too, has a fireplace and sash window, plus a Velux window.
This home in Coastguard Cottages, Paradise, Scarborough, is for sale priced £250,000 with Colin Ellis estate agents.
Call 01723 363565 for more information.