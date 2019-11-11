This is how to get fish and chips for £1 in Scarborough today

Fish and chips stock image. Picture by Simon Hulme

Papa's Fish and Chips on Foreshore Road, alongside two of the chain's other stores in Hull and Cleethorpes, will be selling regular fish and chips for £1 and hope to raise £10,000 for the charity.

A spokesman for the chain said: "We love working with our local communities to help make a difference – so in doing this we’re hoping to raise over £10,000 for this great cause."

There will be additional fundraising activities and entertainments in the restaurant to try and raise as much money as possible.

Activities across the three restaurants include a Batter Bucket Challenge, Batter Baths, bouncy castles and more.

The offer will be available from 11.30am onwards.

The BBC's Children in Need appeal began in 1980 and raised £1 million in its first year.

As of 2018, £1 billion has been raised since the appeal's launch to support children and young people across the UK.

The charity's mascot, Pudsey Bear, was introduced in 1985.

Children in Need provides grants to projects in the UK which focus on children and young people who are disadvantaged.

In Scarborough the charity has supported Futureworks NY who deliver mentoring to 16-18 year olds with a £29,973 grant and the YMCA with £40,937 for a project providing recreational activities to young people affected by poverty,