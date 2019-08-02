IN PICTURES: 12 of the most beautiful parks and gardens in North Yorkshire
From the stunning formal layout at Newby Hall, Ripon, to the enchanting hillside pathways at Pannett Park, Whitby, North Yorkshire's gardens have a lot to offer.
There's little more relaxing than a walk through a well-kept garden. Browse through the dozen we have to show you, and let us know if we didn't include your favourite in the list.
Scampston Walled Gardens
Newby Hall Water Garden
Pannett Park, Whitby
Thorp Perrow Arboretum, near Bedale
