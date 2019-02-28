Staithes: Beautiful mermaids have been caught in fishermens nets in the fishing village.''Legend has it two mermaids were swept ashore during a storm. They were imprisoned for months before charming a fisherman to set them free.

IN PICTURES: Myths and legends of our Yorkshire coast and countryside

Hobgoblins, smugglers, vampires and lands that time forgot – there is more to the coastline and countryside than meets the eye.

“We’ve never needed magic more in our lives, and the Yorkshire Coast is one of the very few places left in the UK where you can still find it,” said Janet Deacon, tourism and corporate marketing manager for Scarborough Borough Council and area director for Welcome to Yorkshire.

Boggle Hole, Rosedale and Lowna in Runswick Bay where hobgoblins can be found.

1. Evil elves

The evil elves and ghastly goblins of the North York Moors inspired Malton writer Ian Johnson to write the brilliant book The Witcher Keys.

2. Fantasy fiction

Sandsend: Dont disturb Jeanie, the malevolent fairy in Mulgrave Woods shell curse anyone who interrupts her solitude.

3. Sensational Sandsend

Whitby, its abbey, 199 Steps and St Mary's are now synonymous with Bram Stoker and Dracula. The book has spawned films - including Christopher Lee as the vampire in the Hammer House of Horror flicks - plays and musicals.

4. Dracula draw

