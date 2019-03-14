IN PICTURES: The boy who grew up to be a train driver - on the famous North Bay Railway Scarborough lad Steve Johnson is the epitome of the boy who wanted to be a train driver when he grew up. The 29-year-old not only drives locomotives, he is the general manager of North Bay Railway in Scarborough. 1. Driving ambition Steve Johnson has his dream job as a train driver on Scarborough's North Bay Railway staff jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 2. On track Paul Stubbins is a volunteer at the railway, one of Scarborough's most popular attractions. staff jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 3. Boyhood dream Steve Johnson, who lives with his partner Charlotte in Eastfield, always wanted to be a train driver. He visited the attraction when he was a boy and used to wipe down the seats of the carriages staff jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 4. High maintenance Volunteer Paul Stubbins helps keep the engines looking gleaming staff jpimediaresell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4