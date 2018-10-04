International smash-hit sensation comes to Bridlington Spa

Fame - The Musical, Bridlington Spa from Monday October 15 to Saturday October 20

Keith Jack, Mica Paris and Jorgie Porter star in the new UK Tour of Fame – The Musical coming to Bridlington Spa this month.

Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film, Fame - The Musical is the international smash-hit sensation following the lives of students at

New York’s High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life.

This bittersweet but uplifting triumph of a show explores the issues that confront many young people today; prejudice, identity, pride, literacy, sexuality, substance abuse and perseverance.

Keith Jack, playing Nick Piazza, is best known as runner-up on BBC 1’s

Any Dream Will Do.

Mica Paris who joins the cast as Miss Sherman is one of the UK’s most respected female singers with top 10 singles and albums worldwide spanning her 30-year career.

Jorgie Porter, playing Iris Kelly, is best known for her role as

Theresa McQueen in the Channel 4 drama serial Hollyoaks.

Featuring the Oscar-winning title song and a cast of outstanding dancers, singers, musicians and actors as they transform from star struck pupils to superstars.

Suitable for children aged 12 and over.

This is the definitive 30th anniversary tour of Fame.

The show started life as a film directed by Alan Parker and starring Irene Cara as Coco Hernandez.

She also sang the title song.

Other songs in the score include Out Here on My Own and I Sing the Body Electric.

It runs at Bridlington Spa from Monday October 15 to Saturday October 20, performances daily at 7.30pm plus a 2.30pm matinee on the Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets: 01262 678258 or www.bridspa.com