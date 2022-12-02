While the branch will be closed, Barclays are planning to keep an active presence in the community by launching an alternative physical presence.

Plans are in place to provide face-to-face banking services in their community locations starting upon the closure of the branch.

The decision to close a branch was not an easy one, however, the way that people bank in the modern day has totally changed.

Councillor Tim Norman announced that the Barclays branch in Bridlington will be closing next year.

According to Barclay’s less than 10 percent of customers use the Bridlington branch, which has informed bank’s decision to close the branch.

It will now be focusing on offering services in ways that best reflect the customers’ needs outside of the traditional branch format.

Coun Norman said: “Personally, I am quite surprised that they have lasted so long and of course we remain to have banking presence in the town. It is also of comfort that they will be having a 'local' office which they are hoping to have manned regularly if not full time for other banking needs.”

Post offices can provide most everyday transaction services and there are over 21 free-to-use ATMs that locals can use, while the closest branches are located at Scarborough and Beverley.

According to Coun Norman, Barclays have said they appreciate that not all of their customers will adopt change at the same pace, and they would like to state their commitment to supporting their vulnerable customers through this change.

They have apparently identified that in total just 4 regular customers use the Bridlington branch exclusively for their banking and do not interact with Barclays in other ways.

They will be making personal contact with their regular and vulnerable branch users to discuss their options and guide them through alternative ways to bank.

Barclays will be following the Access to Banking Standard which means that they must communicate with main customers and provide them at least 12 weeks’ notice of the closure.

Coun Norman invites those who have concerns to contact him, so that he can provide what answers going forward.