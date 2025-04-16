ERYC has awarded £14 million to residents, since the HSF began distributing funds in October 2021.

Payments of £425 are now available to East Yorkshire residents on low income, through the government’s Household Support Fund (HSF).

The fund, provided by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), has awarded East Riding of Yorkshire council a further £3.6 million, to help local people in need.

The council is encouraging residents to apply for the funding, as part of its Help for Households campaign.

The funding is on offer to help residents who are struggling with energy and water bills, the cost of food and groceries, and other essential items. Those on low incomes and financially in crisis are eligible for the payments.

The council has awarded £14 million to residents, since the HSF began distributing funds in October 2021.

Applications have now reopened for residents, from now until Friday, February 27, 2026.

Darren Stevens, East Riding of Yorkshire council executive director of corporate resources said “We are pleased to be able to support more local residents in need, through our Help for Households campaign.

"We know that the cost of living can be a real struggle for some families and encourage those in need to apply for funding as soon as possible.”

esidents can apply for the £425 payment, by visiting www.eastriding.gov.uk/householdsupportfund or by calling the council on 01482 393939.

People who are successfully entitled should receive their payment within 20 days.

As a result of the HSF funding, the council is also able to support other schemes and organisations to support residents in need.

This includes investing more than £1.7 million in free school meal vouchers for eligible families over school holidays in 2025-26, and £50,000 for the Emergency Assistance Scheme for residents in crisis. The council has also provided £387,000 for food banks, healthy homes, heat the person, oil co-operative schemes, and to provide white goods where needed.

The council also provides benefit and debt advice support, from trusted partners, along with courses from the council’s learning and development team.

Residents are highly encouraged to reach out to get help from these organisations to prevent falling into financial difficulties.

Information about emergency help can be found at www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/emergency-assistance

Households may also contact their nearest food bank when they require emergency support at www.erfpa.org.uk/find-a-foodbank