Skipton Building Society branch in Scarborough offer free cuppa and financial advice on open day
Colleagues at Skipton Building Society’s Scarborough branch, on Westborough will be welcoming people with refreshments as they host a financial advice open day.
Skipton’s financial specialists will be on hand from 10am to 4pm on September 4 to discuss investments, pensions and retirement planning, with no appointment needed.
Sinead Richardson, financial adviser at the Scarborough, said: “Now is the perfect time to join us for a cuppa and a chat about your finances.
“We know the cost-of-living is heavy on people’s minds. But there is always something that can help to get your finances in a good place.
“So, whether you want to be prepared for the months ahead, want to see your money grow with an investment or you want to review your plans for retirement, come speak to us.
“There is no one-size fits all approach when it comes to making the most of your money, that’s why it’s so important to get that advice and we are here to help with that.”
Skipton Building Society has financial advisors in every branch who can help with a range of financial needs, from discovering how to make the most of your investments, to pension planning or to helping you understand the power of compound interest.
Skipton’s financial advice service could be right for you with just £20,000 or with £500 available monthly to invest.
Visit https://www.skipton.co.uk/ to find out more information.
