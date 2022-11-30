Whitby to lose ANOTHER high street bank - see when HSBC will close its doors

The town’s branch of the HSBC Bank, at the end of Baxtergate, is expected to close on May 16, 2023 – one of 114 closures nationwide.

HSBC said the closures were due to fewer people using physical branches to do their banking.

It is a further blow for the town, following the closure of the town’s Virgin Money – formerly Yorkshire Bank – last autumn, as well as Lloyds TSB on Flowergate and NatWest, which is now Papa’s fish and chip restaurant.

Whitby's HSBC Bank is due to close in 2023. picture: Google images

The firm said the number of people visiting an HSBC branch had has fallen by 65% in five years.

An HSBC statement said: "The decline in branch use has accelerated so much since the Covid-19 pandemic that some of the branches closing are now serving fewer than 250 customers a week."

