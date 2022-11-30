Whitby to lose ANOTHER high street bank - see when HSBC will close its doors
Whitby is set to lose another high street bank.
The town’s branch of the HSBC Bank, at the end of Baxtergate, is expected to close on May 16, 2023 – one of 114 closures nationwide.
HSBC said the closures were due to fewer people using physical branches to do their banking.
It is a further blow for the town, following the closure of the town’s Virgin Money – formerly Yorkshire Bank – last autumn, as well as Lloyds TSB on Flowergate and NatWest, which is now Papa’s fish and chip restaurant.
Most Popular
The firm said the number of people visiting an HSBC branch had has fallen by 65% in five years.
An HSBC statement said: "The decline in branch use has accelerated so much since the Covid-19 pandemic that some of the branches closing are now serving fewer than 250 customers a week."
The HSBC Bank in Whitby was formerly Midland Bank.