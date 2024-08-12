Your Money drop-in event in Bridlington offers help and advice to residents

Support provided to Bridlington residents by Your Money event.

A Your Money drop-in event is to be held in Bridlington to offer help and advice to East Riding residents.

Residents are encouraged to go along to meet experts from East Riding of Yorkshire Council and the local community who are providing advice about the cost of living, everyday bills, and general assistance with financial pressures.

The Your Money drop-in event will be held on Tuesday, August 27, at Bridlington Adult Learning Centre, 14 King Street, Bridlington (YO15 2DF), from 10am to 12pm.

The event forms part of the council’s Help For Households campaign.

There are more than 60 schemes on offer to help with the cost of living - from help with pension credit, attendance allowance, childcare, pensions and travel costs, to cheaper water bills, Wi-Fi, and free data SIMs.

There may be challenging times ahead for many pensioners due to the recent changes in the winter fuel allowance, by attending this event people will be informed all of all the ways they can save money.

The council has already helped East Riding residents to claim over £2.7 million in benefits in the past year.

Councillor Nigel Wilkinson, the council’s cabinet member for finance and governance, said: “The cost of living crisis continues to affect many people across the East Riding, especially those who are most vulnerable. East Riding council are here to help people during this tough time.

‘’Each year billions in benefits go unclaimed by people who would be entitled to receive them. We want to make sure that you’re aware of the ways in which you can find support and claim the benefits which make a real, positive difference to your life.

‘’Throughout the day there will be well-informed professionals available to speak to you about the ways in which you can access help, they will also be able to answer any questions which you may have.’’

The support on offer at the event includes:

Financial support: Explore the range of benefits available from the Government for those on low incomes, in or out of work, to help with living costs. There’s help with disability benefits, help for those with caring responsibilities, and help for people over the state pension age. The council has already helped 15,000 households to claim what they’re entitled to.

Household bills: Many providers are offering cheaper broadband and mobile phone packages, including free data SIMs for people claiming certain benefits. There’s also a range of discounts and exemptions to reduce council tax bills and water bills. For those paying a mortgage or rent and working on a low income, there may be help through universal credit.

Childcare support:Parents can get affordable, high-quality childcare to ensure that children get a great start in life. Support is already available through Tax-Free Childcare, which can be used to help pay for out-of-school clubs, as well as 15 or 30 hours of childcare for nurseries or childminders. Many parents can also get free school meals.

Anyone who can’t attend the drop-in who is looking for advice and support can visit www.eryc.link/help for more information.