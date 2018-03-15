Movie season: Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

A short season of films nominated for Best Picture in the 2018 Oscars re-opens the cinema at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

The cinema hass started screening films again after a break while the building was refurbished.

The cinema’s sound system has been upgraded to Dolby Surround 7.1, which enhances audio definition and provides better sound for all seats.

The cinema programme:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Thursday March 15 at 7.15pm. Frances McDormand – nominated for Best Actress in this year’s Oscars – plays a mother waging war on a town that failed to catch her daughter’s murderer.

Darkest Hour, Friday March 16 at 7.45pm; Saturday March 17 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm; Sunday March 18 at 7.45pm. Gary Oldman portrays Churchill during his early days as prime minister in World War Two. He has been nominated as Best Actor in the upcoming Oscars.

The Post, Monday March 19, Tuesday March 20 at 7.45pm; Wednesday March 21 at 7.45pm Tuesday March 22 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm. Star Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, directed by Steven Spielberg. It ells the true story of The Washington Post’s attempts to publish classified documents regarding the involvement of the US government in the Vietnam War.

Kobiety Mafii (Polish with English subtitles, Friday March 23 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday March 24 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm. stars Olga Boladz as undercover agent Bela who infiltrates the Mokotow Group mafia and develops a close relationship with its leaders.

Last Laugh: Wednesday March 28 at 7.45pm; Thursday March 29 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm.

Last Laugh was written by ohn Godber, stars Nick Figgis as a college lecturer trying escape from obscurity by having his screenplay made into a ﬁlm. John Godber, Jane Thornton and Toyah Wilcox also star. The 7.15pm screening on March 29 will be introduced by director Daniel Coll, who will also chair a question and answer session after the film.

Three sparkling Marx Brothers classics can be seen over Easter – Duck Soup, Monkey Business and Animal Crackers. Besides this being their first time in HD, the films have all been digitally remastered and restored for improved picture quality.

Marx Brothers season: Duck Soup, Friday March 30 at 2pm, Saturday March 31 at 8pm; Monkey Business, Friday March 30 at 5pm, Saturday March 31 at 2pm; Animal Crackers, Friday March 30 at 8pm, Saturday March 31 at 5pm.

The Greatest Showman: Monday April 2 at 7.45pm; Tuesday April 3 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Wednesday April 4 at 2.45pm; Thursday April 5 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm (both sing-a-long versions).

An original musical inspired by the story of PT Barnum’s creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus, The Greatest Showman features Hugh Jackman as Barnum, with Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya also in the cast.

There are also streamings in the cinema in March; Lady Windermere’s Fan (Oscar Wilde delayed live); Bernstein Centenary (ROH live) and Macbeth (Royal Opera House live).

Bernstein Centenary (ROH Live): Tuesday March 27 at 7.15pm.

Macbeth (ROH Live): Wednesday April 4 at 7.15pm.

Cinema tickets films are £7 (concessions £5); for streamings, £17. To book call the Box Office on 01723 370541 or visit the website: www.sjt.uk.com