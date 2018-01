Bridlington Spa, Sunday January 28 at 2pm

The concert will be full of music from Vienna, plus many other classics from Mozart to Mendelsohn as well as music created and performed by groups from Pocklington and Withernsea and dance from East Riding Youth Dance County Company.

The music will be directed by Timothy Redmond and the dance choreographed by Dawn Holgate former dancer of Phoenix Dance Theatre. It promises to be a feel-good concert for all the family.

Tickets: 01262 678258