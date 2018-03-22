Music: Russell Watson

Scarborough Spa, Wednesday October 31 at 7.30pm

Russell Watson, the UK’s best-selling classical crossover artist, returns to the stage with his new show Canzoni d’Amore.

Following a series of sell out performances between 2015 and 16, Russell Watson will be taking his new show across the UK.

Watson’s career has seen some incredible achievements; his debut album‘The Voice held simultaneous number 1 slots in the US and UK, spending a record breaking 52 weeks at number 1 in the UK.

Tickets: 01723 821 888