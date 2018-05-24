Music: Scarborough Jazz Club

The Cask, Ramshill, Wednesday May 30. Doors open at 8pm

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes a new band, Easy Street. Although this is the band’s first visit to the club its members have played there with different line-ups. The rich vocals of Roger Maughan are supported by Howard Beaumont, better known for his organ skills but this time demonstrating his talent as a fine jazz pianist. Bob Malinowski is on bass with Lee Adams on drums. All four have enjoyed a variety of work, from big band to orchestral to cruise ships.

Tickets on door