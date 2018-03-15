Music: The Sensational 60s Experience

Bridlington Spa, Saturday March 31 at 7.30pm

Five legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten. With the definite feelgood factor this is a must-see ’60s show.

It stars Mike Pender – original lead singer with the Searchers – Mike d’Abo – former lead singer with Manfred Mann–Herman’s Hermits, The Fortunes, The New Amen Corner.

D’Abo replaces the originally announced Chris Farlowe who has broken his collar bone,.

Mike Pender will have you singing and dancing in the aisles with his million selling hits such as Sugar and Spice, Sweets For My Sweets , Needles and Pins and Don’t Throw Your Love Away.

Mike d’Abo is the former lead singer and composer with Manfred Mann.

Join in and sing along with Mike performing such classics as Ragamuffin Man,

Ha Ha Said The Clown, My Name Is Jack, Mighty Quinn and Just Like A Woman.

Mike also wrote the classic worldwide hit Handbags and Glad Rags.

Herman’s Hermits’ hits include Mrs Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter and Silhouettes.

Tickets: 01262 678258