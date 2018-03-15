Nostalgia: Scarborough Cliff Bridge

An early drawing of Scarborough’s Cliff Bridge, commonly known today as the Spa footbridge.

The bridge was finished in the summer of 1827 at a cost of more than £7,000 almost twice as much as the original estimate. The bridge, now 191 years old and largely in its original condition, is 414 feet long, with four iron arches set on three tapering pillars 70 feet high.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection. For reprints telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-180903-135015050.