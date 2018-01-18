Nostalgia: Warwick’s Tower

Between 1898 and 1907, a tall, rotating, observation tower stood on Scarborough’s North Cliff and was known as Warwick’s Tower.

The tower attracted controversy from the beginning, although initially popular it was soon deemed an eyesore, and fell into disrepair after Warwick’s company was dissolved in 1902. Demolition of the towner began in 1906 and was completed the following year.

