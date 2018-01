Scarborough Spa, Friday September 7 at 7.30pm

The show features three of the finest West End vocalists, accompanied by a 10-piece band, recreating Burt Bacharach’s timeless masterpieces with all of his greatest hits featured.

Alfie, What The World Needs Now, The Look Of Love, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and Always Something There To Remind Me are included.

Burt Bacharach is a legend of popular music.

Tickets: 01723 821888