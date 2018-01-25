One for the Diary: Scarborough Symphony Orchestra

Queen Street Methodist Central Hall, Scarborough, Saturday February 3 at 7.15pm

Scarborough’s Symphony Orchestra joins forces with the town’s choral society for their next concert.

The collaboration features Aaron Copland’s Old American Songs, based on folk songs and hymns from the 18th and 19th centuries. Originally for voice and piano, Copland adapted them for voice and orchestra and, due to their popularity, for choir as well.

They include I Bought Me a Cat, Simple Gifts and At the River.

“This is a rare opportunity to see full orchestra and choir on-stage together in the town and Copland gives us some wonderful music and songs to perform and entertain,” said the orchestra’s musical director Shaun Matthew.

North Yorkshire flautist Della Blood also features as guest soloist to play Cecile Chaminade’s Concertino for flute and orchestra.

Legend has it that she composed the fiendishly difficult Concertino to punish a flute-playing lover after he left her. The concertino is a popular work amongst flautists and was performed regularly by James Galway.

The concert second half features Johannes Brahms’s Symphony No.2 in D major. The world première took place in Vienna conducted by Hans Richter in 1877 and was performed by the Vienna Philharmonic. The work was an instant success.

Admission is £11 (£9.50 for concessions). Entry for children up to 16 and full-time students is free. Advance tickets can be purchased direct from Revolutions Music in Huntriss Row, Scarborough, or The Art Cafe in Whitby, as well as through the orchestra’s website: www.scarborough-orchestra.co.uk.

Tickets: also on door