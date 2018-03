Scarborough Spa, Saturday July 14

Vocal harmony group, The Overtones are hitting the road.

Timmy, Mark, Lachie, Mike and Darren will perform at Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Saturday July 14.

With a repertoire consisting of covers such as Billy Joel’s ‘The Longest Time and originals like ‘Gambling Man, The Overtones have established their reputation.

Tickets: 01723 821888