The Birch Hall Inn, Beck Hole.

Just exercise for free in our gorgeous local countryside!

Mind you, I kind of dismantle that by recommending a fabulous pub at the end, but that bit isn’t compulsory. (Actually it is compulsory).

It’s a five-mile circular from Grosmont, with a steady climb up to the edge of the moors included (altitude = views!)

Sign to the waterfall.

Grosmont was once a thriving industrial town.

There were three blast furnaces and a large brickworks, with several iron mines in the area supplying some of the raw materials.

We will visit one of them shortly after we extend our walking poles and head up the path adjacent to the level crossing, leading towards the engine sheds.

Cross the river and quickly take a left uphill past the excellent Old School Coffee Shop.

Site of the Esk Valley mine.

Turn right through the gate, then soon left through a second gate onto the rail trail.

The path drops down to the North York Moors Railway line towards Goathland.

Shortly before reaching the line of cottages, a signed and recently laid path on your right takes you on a very short excursion to the aforementioned Esk Valley mine.

The mine, dating back to the 1860s, exploited a seam of iron ore 60 metres below your feet.

An information board tells the tale of the infrastructure on display, so that I don’t have to!

Return to the main path where I spoke to a lovely lady who lives in the cottages.

She pointed out that the cottages, the little chapel and the old workshop opposite the chapel, are all related to the mine (all watched over by the owners from ‘the big house on the hill’).

It rather blew apart my long held opinion that they were something to do with the railway.

Carry straight on along the rail trail route (the old track bed before the railway was diverted), but soon turn left across a footbridge.

Go straight on along an embankment to turn right after passing under brick arches of the “new” railway and follow the path as it climbs steeply and steadily to eventually reach Green End Farm and its rather impressive holiday cottages.

Turn left along the farm access track, but soon follow a sign to your right through the centre of the older part of the farm.

Where the track dives right, go straight on through marked gates.

Keep the field boundary on your right and after a mile or less, you’ll emerge on the road that leads down to Beck Hole.

Pass the cottages on your right and very soon take a left at a footpath sign.

Your path stays on the same level, bending slightly left, so don’t follow the wider track which climbs steeply, or you will never be seen again.

Cross a muddy ditch before reaching a dry-stone wall on your right, following it as it dives downhill to another farm where they’ve decided that tourism is the future.

Follow that access track on to the road that curves steeply down to the idyllic village of Beck Hole.

Now, it is tempting to go straight to the pub, but first you need to earn it.

Ahead of the river bridge, a signpost on your left points to Thomason Foss waterfall.

The path climbs back up to the railway, then down lots and lots of steps to the river, before – after a bit of scrambling over boulders – you’ll get to the falls.

OK, it’s not exactly Niagara, but after overnight rain they make a hefty splash and I think they are worth the diversion.

Retrace your steps, cross the bridge in the village, and I proudly present to you the most wonderful and historic little pub in all Yorkshire - the Birch Hall Inn.

The bar with its proper fire and adjacent sweet shop, is somewhere you’ll want to linger before heading back out into the fading light.

Check out their opening times online, to ensure you can enjoy cosy-time with a sandwich and a refreshment of your choice.