Artists will leave no stone unturned when a festival celebrating the area’s coastline comes back to Bridlington in September

This year’s Land Sand Stone Festival, the unique celebration of Bridlington’s coastline through creative connections to nature, will take place in September. Photo submitted

This year’s Land Sand Stone Festival, the unique celebration of Bridlington’s coastline through creative connections to nature, will take place in September. After the first event in 2019, organisers Responsible Fishing UK said it was delighted to announce the return of the festival and to be bringing artists from across the country and beyond back to Bridlington to showcase their talents.

One of the artists, James Brunt, said: “After such a wonderful first year, the pandemic stopped any chances of returning – until now. We are so pleased to get the opportunity to present Land Sand Stone. We can not wait to do it all again.”

On Friday, September 9 at North Landing, Flamborough, there will be and informal artist gathering. On Saturday, September 10, an artist showcase,drop-in workshops and family beach art challenge will take place on Bridlington’s North Beach.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens will hosting a woodland art trail, land art pick ’n’ mix and drop-in workshops on Sunday, September 11, while there will be another informal artist gathering on Sewerby Beach on Monday, September 12.