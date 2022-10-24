Kraken Treasure Hunt at Bempton Cliffs

Look out for owls, bats, boggarts, newts, toads, and the infamous Kraken of Bempton, though beware as not all creepy creatures at Bempton are friendly after dark!

After the walk, head back to the visitor centre for a warming mug of hot chocolate around a firepit, all whilst toasting marshmallows and listening to the ghostly stories of shipwrecks along the coast.

Fancy dress is highly encouraged for this event, though please do be aware Bempton can be a very cold and windy place, suitable clothing and footwear are needed.

Cost: RSPB member adults £12.50, RSPB member child £6.50. Adult non-member £15.50, child non-member £8.00

Event date and time: Saturday October 29 from 5pm to 9pm

Venue: RSPB Bempton Cliffs, Cliff Lane, Bempton, Bridlington YO15 1JF

The terrifying sea-monster the Kraken of Bempton Cliffs lives out in the North Sea and has been terrorising ships along the coast for hundreds of years. Upon sinking the ships, the Kraken takes any treasure it finds onboard and, along with his evil minions, has hidden it somewhere on Bempton Cliffs. Can you follow the treasure map and clues to find the lost treasure?

Watch out for evil critters who will try to stop you in your quest!

Event description: If and when you find the treasure take a selfie of your conquering the Kraken’s Treasure and bring it back to the seabird centre where you will receive a nature detectives goody bag!

Event date and time: from now until Friday November 4. Visitor centre opening times.

Cost: £3.50 per child. The Treasure Hunt ticket does not include reserve admission, normal charges apply.

Venue: RSPB Bempton Cliffs, Cliff Lane, Bempton, Bridlington YO15 1JF