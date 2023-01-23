Book now for lambing experiences at Flixton's Humble Bee Farm in March

Humble Bee lambing days will be held at the Flixton farm in March

The award-winning location is a working farm offering glamping, camping and holiday cottages and will host the events on Sunday March 5, 12, 19, 26 March and April 2.

There are also two Wednesday events on March 15 and 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All sessions are open to the public with a pre-booked ticket, and the Wednesday events are particularly suitable for children and families and home-schooled pupils.

Farmer Percy will be in the hot seat providing a question-and-answer session and explaining why lambing is so important to the farming community.

There will be chance to bottle feed and hold a lamb and visit the maternity ward to see all our expectant ewes. If you are lucky, you could see a lambing being born

You can also capture your memories by taking a photograph with a lamb, follow the Sheep Trail around the farm to find a secret word.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can also meet the rest of the farm yard gang, including Tilly the Pony, Jessica and Daisy the Donkeys, guinea pigs, goats and alpaca

Julia Warters, co-owner of Humble Bee Farm, said: “Lambing is one of our busiest times of year here at Humble Bee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Visitors must purchase a ticket for either 11am or 2pm and each slot lasts 90 minutes.

“Visitors can count how many lambs there are, feed and meet a lamb, take a photo in our photo booth, say hello to the sheepdogs, Alfie and Madge, follow our Sheep Trail around the farm, meet the farmyard gang including Tilly our Shetland pony, our alpacas, donkeys and guinea pigs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is also the chance to win a holiday at Humble Bee.“We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors to our farm for this rare opportunity to learn about a key time in the farming year.”

Tickets for the lambing experiences are £7 per child and £5 per adult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also visit the Hive cafe for hot drinks and lite bites.