A 600-mile walk around the coast of Britain, involving dozens of people, was expected to finish in Bridlington yesterday (Wednesday, July 23).

The route was organised by Railwalks.co.uk, which aims to promote walking from and between railway stations.

Founder member Steve Melia has been walking eight stretches of the British coastline, the stretches best-served by rail in each region and nation.

Each day has started and finished at a railway station. He has been joined by dozens of Railwalks supporters, who have walked different stretches along the way.

Railwalks.co.uk was set up by a group of walkers last year.

One of its founder members, Andy Stevenson, designed the coastal maps which gave them the idea to walk the coast this summer.

The walk is one of many events commemorating the 200th anniversary of the railways this year.

Steve said: “I have been walking since Wednesday, May 7 and am now looking forward to the finish.

"Fortunately, the stretch between Scarborough and Bridlington is one of the most beautiful.

“Railways are really useful for walking the coast, because you can keep going in the same direction. You don’t have to circle back to a car park

"This long walk has been made up of 60 short walks, which local people can do anytime. The distances between the stations vary from three miles to 19 miles, so depending on your fitness, any of them may be walkable within a day.

"While I was planning this trip, I discovered another advantage to walking by rail. In many small places, there is no accommodation, unless you carry camping gear, and wild camping is illegal in most places. But if you are starting and finishing at stations, you can stay in one place for several nights, taking the train out in the morning and back in the afternoon. I have been doing a lot of that.

“We hope this walk will encourage more people to join our supporters list, on www.railwalks.co.uk, and start exploring our beautiful country by train.”