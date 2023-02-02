Bucket list challenges on the Yorkshire Coast for 2023

Scarborough Castle towers over the bay as a surfer heads to the waters in North Bay

If the 200 miles seems a stretch – then you can take on one of Route YC’s six sub-routes in Scarborough, Bridlington, Withernsea, Hornsea, Whitby and Filey.

Walking and hiking

Whether you’re pushing yourself to get up off the sofa or pushing that one mile further, check out the collection of walking trails from famous coastal hikes like the Cleveland Way that give epic clifftop views or head into the Yorkshire countryside and walk amongst the many rivers and waterfalls in the area like Falling Foss near Whitby.

Wild swimming and open-water activities

Have you ever tried coasteering, surfing or paddleboarding? You can turn your hand to all of these on the shores of Scarborough.

There’s also canoeing and water sports, all to be tried on Yorkshire’s largest open water lake and beach at Hornsea.

Or how about the new zip-line adventure at North Yorkshire Water Park at Wykeham. There’s something for all bucket-list-abilities.

Try new foods

Not just buying new foods – but foraging. Getting back to nature and sourcing your own food from the wild is seeing a resurgence.

Having the coast and countryside on its doorstep, foraging on the Yorkshire Coast is bountiful.

If you fancy sampling more seafood, Bridlington is the Lobster Capital of Europe! More of these delicious delicacies are landed here than anywhere else, making it the perfect place to try these jewels of the sea.

If speciality restaurants are your thing, head over to Hunmanby in Filey to the Piebald Inn, where visitors can try 52 different varieties of pie, one for each week in the year.

Be at one with nature

If your bucket list challenges are to be more eco-friendly and harmonious with nature, venture to the Yorkshire Coast to check out its conservation efforts.

There are a bunch of eco-friendly spots including Bempton Cliff RSPB overlooking the North Sea, where you can see an array of wildlife all year round, including puffins and more than half a million seabirds gather here each year.

Nature reserves are not in short supply either. From Welwick Saltmarsh to Spurn Point, book on to the wildlife safari.

Cycle your way along the coast

For the pro cyclists, or the cyclists getting back on their bike for the first time in a long time, pick the right cycle track for you on the Yorkshire Coast.

There are long ones, short ones, and steady or rougher turf for those looking for something unique to them. From 22-mile rides, Scarborough to Whitby, or a more gentle route along the cinder track – what’s not to love about getting out in the open air?

Carry on camping

Some top picks include glamping in a Sea King helicopter at Pinewood Park in Scarborough or try a luxury yurt at Humble Bee Farm at FLixton.

Learn something new

There’s history steeped in the town of Whitby, and no visit is complete without tackling the 199 steps up to the abbey, where visitors can unearth the tales of Dracula.

How about appreciating art in a new way? Hornsea Pottery has a high street trail where you can spot famous designs as you wander around the shops and buildings in the town centre.

You can also try the golf clubs or spas in the area.