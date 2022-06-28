Cancer Research UK’s Relay for Life returns to Sewerby Hall this September – find out how to get involved here

Participants at the start of a previous Relay for Life event at Sewerby. Photo: Richard Ponter

The event will take place on Saturday, September 3 at noon and lasts for 22 hours.

During the relay there will be a Candle of Hope ceremony between 8pm and 9pm.

The charity is appealing for people to join the event as it looks to hit a £26,000 fundraising target. It has already got off to a great start with more than £5,000 raised.

A spokesman for Cancer Research UK said: “The relay at Sewerby is a community event and children are most welcome. There will be entertainment, food stalls, and plenty of support along the way for participants.

“Relay For Life celebrates the power of community fundraising in the fight to beat cancer.

“Teams of family and friends fundraise for life-saving research then unite as a community to celebrate and remember everyone who has been affected by cancer.

“We will honour every life touched by cancer during the Candle of Hope ceremony – dedicating candles to someone no longer with us, a friend or family member living with cancer, a loved one who has survived, or hope for the future – a world where all cancers are cured.

“One in in two people will get cancer in their lifetime. Your fundraising will make a difference and together we will still beat cancer.”

Go to tinyurl.com/4xmnep38 to find out more and to sign up for the event or visit tinyurl.com/mw56ph47 to donate.