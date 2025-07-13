Celebrate Bridmas - events planned to show why Bridlington is an all-year-round destination

Bridlington land train will be operating

Christmas is coming early this year as festive themed fun and celebrations are returning to Bridlington in the height of summer.

Bridmas Day is back on Wednesday August 6, bringing festive cheer to the East Yorkshire coast with a day packed full of Christmas-themed fun for all the family.

From Santa and elves to Christmas crafts, food, games, live music and even a pantomime dame, this unique summer celebration promises something for everyone.

Following the success of last year's debut event, which received national TV coverage, East Riding of Yorkshire Council is once again celebrating Bridlington as a year-round destination.

Tickets will be on sale for this year's Winter Wonderland at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Bridmas highlights Bridlington as more than just a summer holiday destination in the most unexpected of seasons.

During the event, Christmas-themed celebrations will be held on the beach, inside Bridlington Spa, at Sewerby Hall and Gardens and at East Riding Leisure Bridlington.

Tickets are already on sale for Dick Whittington and Thank You For The Music NYE at Bridlington Spa and early bird tickets for the Winter Woodland Snowman Ball at Sewerby Hall and Gardens will launch on Bridmas Day.

Bridlington Spa and the dining room at Sewerby Hall and Gardens will be adorned in season décor and East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s popular gritter, Sleeter Levy will be stopping by Bridlington seafront.

Some of the excitement to get involved with this year includes:

Live from the Promenade, hosted by This Is The Coast

The entire day will be broadcast live from the seafront by This Is The Coast Radio, with festive tunes, interviews, and live competitions throughout the day. The team will be engaging visitors, giving away prizes, and bringing the Bridmas buzz to the airwaves across the region.

South Beach and Old Boating Lake

These activities will include Coastal Voices, Driffield brass band, meet and greet with Santa and The Grinch, face painting, fire breathing, stilt walkers and Christmas crafts. This can all be enjoyed between 10am and 3pm.

Active Communities will be hosting a stall and Christmas themed games along South Beach. The games and activities will be from 10am – 12pm and 1pm – 3pm and will include dodge the baubles, battle of the Christmas crackers, reindeer buckaroo, the Grinch stole Christmas, elf retreat, flying reindeers and falling snowflakes.

Learn to ride sessions will be held which can be booked here: Upcoming Courses

Land Train

The Land Train transforms into the Santa Express, running along the seafront with festive decorations and Christmas music all day long.

Early Bird tickets launch on 6 August with limited-time discounted prices for this magical train ride to the North Pole to see Santa this Christmas.

Bridlington Spa

Bridlington Spa will be hosting a screening of Home Alone at the Picture House at 1.30pm.

This year’s Bridlington Spa pantomime dame, Joe Standerline, from the upcoming production of Dick Whittington, will also be making an appearance, greeting guests and getting them into the festive spirit.

Thank You For The Music, New Years Eve 2025 tickets are also on sale, this international smash-hit tribute show brings all ABBA's number one hits to the stage.

East Riding Leisure Bridlington

This venue will be hosting a meet and greet with Santa and there will also be Christmas themed soft play for children to enjoy. This event takes place from 2pm.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Sewerby Hall and Gardens encourage visitors to wear their Christmas jumpers and will be decorating their dining room in Christmas trimmings and serving festive food at the Clock Tower Café.

Mr Bubbles Christmas Magic Show will take place at 11am and 12.30pm in the Orangery.

There will be a Giant Bubble Display with Mr Bubbles at 2pm, weather permitting.

Face painting by a professional face painter will be available outside of the Orangery, with Christmas-themed face painting free of charge.

There will be a Rusticus: Snowflakes performances where families can join rebel snowflakes for some interactive entertainment. Performances are at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, lasting approximately 45 minutes.

Early Bird tickets for the magical Winter Woodland Snowman Ball go on sale August 6, a festive evening experience launching this Christmas season. Guests can expect enchanting lights, immersive storytelling, and the return of the much-loved characters, with a brand-new snowman theme. Be the first to book at discounted prices.

Bridlington Town

There will be a Christmas-themed daytime market on King Street, featuring festive stalls, handmade gifts, food and drink.

A magical visit from Santa’s sleigh and elves, perfect for selfies and smiles and a dazzling ice sculpture display.

From early evening people can enjoy the Christmas Food Festival, with seasonal street food, mulled drinks, and holiday treats.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Bridmas was a fantastic success last year, and we’re excited to see it return bigger and better.

‘’It’s a great way to showcase Bridlington’s vibrant programme of events, not just in summer, but throughout the winter season too. Come along and enjoy a fun-filled, festive day at the seaside.”