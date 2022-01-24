Chance to experience lambing at Humble Bee Farm in Flixton, near Scarborough - details on times and tickets

Humble Bee Farm ub Flixton, near Scarborough, is opening its doors every Sunday in March to visitors so they can enjoy lambing

This award-winning staycation venue based near Flixton, Scarborough will open each Sunday in March - 6, 13, 20 and 27.

These Sunday events include just two time slots, 11am or 1pm and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Julia Warters, manager and co-owner of the site, said: “Our Lambing Sundays are perfect for families wanting discover the experience of lambing, which is one of our busiest times of year.

“Our flock of Texels have their own lambing barn, and Farmer Percy is on hand 24 hours a day during lambing time.

“It is a truly magical time of year for children to see a very special side of farming. Who knows, we might inspire young farmers of the future!”

The ticket price includes free parking, access to the petting corner, meeting and feeding a lamb, seeing Humble Bee’s farmyard gang, meeting Farmer Percy, a talk about lambing, a Q&A session, a sheep quiz and trail, a competition to win a stay at the farm, and your chance to have your photo taken in the special Humble Bee Farm photo booth!

Julia said: “Last year we opened The Hive, our onsite takeaway café bar and this will be open each Sunday for hot drinks and snacks. We are also licenced and sell Wold Top Beer and other alcoholic beverages. In additional, we have our own Humble Bee onsite shop, where customers can browse local produce and take home their very own Humble Bee Farm souvenir!”

Visitors will also get a chance to meet the farm’s Shetland pony called Tilly, some very friendly pigs, Belted Galloway cattle, hens, ducks along with Alfie and Madge, the sheepdogs.