Christmas 2024: Here's where to catch all the Advent calendar window displays around Hinderwell in December as village lights up each night with community project
Residents and visitors of Hinderwell may have noticed special window displays lighting up the village each night so far this December.
Over 25 Hinderwell residents are participating in the project – organised by Hinderwell Parish Council – which aims to enhance the village’s Christmas spirit and bring the community together during the dark winter nights.
Each evening, a decorated window is being illuminated and will remain lit throughout Advent. Each participating resident has chosen a different theme, and the project will culminate with a Nativity-themed display on Christmas Eve – at a location yet to be confirmed.
From December 21, a quiz will also be provided for children as they search for clues in the windows.
Here is where to locate each ‘Advent calendar window’ throughout the rest of December, and where to find windows that have already been illuminated:
December 1: 37 Coronation Avenue
December 2: 33 Runswick Lane
December 3: The Old School, Village Hub
December 4: The Coach House, 21 High Street
December 5: 23 High Street and at 7 Coronation Avenue
December 6: 58 Ellerby Lane
December 7:12 Runswick Lane
December 8: 21 Porret Lane
December 9: The Old Post Office,120 High Street and at 19 Coronation Avenue
December 10: The Old Rectory, 1 High Street
December 11: 9 Porret Lane
December 12: 43 High Street
December 13: 38 Ellerby Lane
December 14: 10 Porret Lane
December 15: 106 High Street
December 16: 119 High Street
December 17: 77 High Street
December 18: 70 High Street
December 19: Greylands Farm, 7 High Street
December 20: Lady House, 27 High Street
December 21: 15 Runswick Lane
December 22: 104 High Street
December 23: 78 High Street
December 24: The Nativity – venue to be confirmed