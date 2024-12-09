Here is where you can find the remaining windows to be illuminated throughout December as part of Hinderwell’s real-life Advent calendar project.

Residents and visitors of Hinderwell may have noticed special window displays lighting up the village each night so far this December.

Over 25 Hinderwell residents are participating in the project – organised by Hinderwell Parish Council – which aims to enhance the village’s Christmas spirit and bring the community together during the dark winter nights.

Each evening, a decorated window is being illuminated and will remain lit throughout Advent. Each participating resident has chosen a different theme, and the project will culminate with a Nativity-themed display on Christmas Eve – at a location yet to be confirmed.

From December 21, a quiz will also be provided for children as they search for clues in the windows.

Here is where to locate each ‘Advent calendar window’ throughout the rest of December, and where to find windows that have already been illuminated:

December 1: 37 Coronation Avenue

December 2: 33 Runswick Lane

December 3: The Old School, Village Hub

December 4: The Coach House, 21 High Street

December 5: 23 High Street and at 7 Coronation Avenue

December 6: 58 Ellerby Lane

December 7:12 Runswick Lane

December 8: 21 Porret Lane

December 9: The Old Post Office,120 High Street and at 19 Coronation Avenue

December 10: The Old Rectory, 1 High Street

December 11: 9 Porret Lane

December 12: 43 High Street

December 13: 38 Ellerby Lane

December 14: 10 Porret Lane

December 15: 106 High Street

December 16: 119 High Street

December 17: 77 High Street

December 18: 70 High Street

December 19: Greylands Farm, 7 High Street

December 20: Lady House, 27 High Street

December 21: 15 Runswick Lane

December 22: 104 High Street

December 23: 78 High Street

December 24: The Nativity – venue to be confirmed