Dawn chorus event with a seabird twist to showcase the wildlife at RSPB Bempton Cliffs

Visitors will get the chance to experience a symphony of birdsong and learn about the reserve’s spectacular wildlife during International Dawn Chorus Day on Sunday, May 1.
The event starts at 5am and finishes around 8am.
A spokesperson said: “It’s worth setting your alarm clock super early to hear the wildlife waking up on the cliff tops. Amidst the grassland and meadows high above the North Sea, listen out for skylarks, reed buntings, yellowhammers, chiff chaffs and willow warblers.
“Then from the cliff edge viewing platforms, the less melodic seabirds such as the gannet, can be heard calling from the chalk ledges.”
Visit events.rspb.org.uk and search ‘Dawn Chorus’ to find out more information.