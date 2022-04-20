Dawn chorus event with a seabird twist to showcase the wildlife at RSPB Bempton Cliffs

RSPB Bempton Cliffs staff will be showcasing a symphony of birdsong, and the less melodic seabirds, during the dawn chorus event on Sunday, May 1. Photo courtesy of the RSPB

Visitors will get the chance to experience a symphony of birdsong and learn about the reserve’s spectacular wildlife during International Dawn Chorus Day on Sunday, May 1.

The event starts at 5am and finishes around 8am.

A spokesperson said: “It’s worth setting your alarm clock super early to hear the wildlife waking up on the cliff tops. Amidst the grassland and meadows high above the North Sea, listen out for skylarks, reed buntings, yellowhammers, chiff chaffs and willow warblers.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Then from the cliff edge viewing platforms, the less melodic seabirds such as the gannet, can be heard calling from the chalk ledges.”