Enjoy a circular walk from Thixendale to help celebrate 40 years of the Yorkshire Wolds Way

To help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Yorkshire Wolds Way, there will be a walk along part of this iconic route on

The Thixendale Round route will take walkers through the dry Yorkshire Wolds valleys and offer stunning views across the Vale of York.

Walkers should meet near the church in Thixendale in time to set off at 10.30am, from where they will walk to Kirby Underdale. They will then walk along a section of the Yorkshire Wolds Way, including a visit to the spiral earthwork, ‘Waves and Time’, before returning to Thixendale.

The walk is eight miles in length and is described as ‘moderate’, meaning that reasonable levels of fitness are required.

Walkers will need to wear walking boots, and bring a packed lunch – dogs are not allowed on this walk.

The walk cost £3.30 for adults, and £2.50 for Over 60s.