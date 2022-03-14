Enjoy free entry and special offers at hundreds of venues across Yorkshire

RSPB Bempton Cliffs are between Bridlington and Scarborough off the A165

From Saturday March 19th to Sunday March 27 - which is Mother's Day - anyone with a valid online or retail National Lottery ticket, Scratchcard or Instant Win Game can enjoy exclusive offers at Lottery-funded venues and attractions.

There is so much to explore this Open Week, from delving into the past at historical houses, castles and museums to embracing nature in all its glory at wildlife hotspots, to reliving iconic moments at sports venues or enjoying a culture fix at art galleries and theatres across Yorkshire and beyond.

The National Lottery Open Week offers in Yorkshire include:

Take a step back in time and enjoy free entry to National Trust sites including the historic East Riddlesden Hall in Keighley, Nunnington Hall in York, Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden in Ripon and Wentworth Castle and Gardens in Barnsley

Be at one with nature with free entry to RSPB Dearne Valley in Barnsley and RSPB Bempton Cliffs near Bridlington or admire the beauty of RHS Harlow Carr with its 2-4-1 offer

Explore hidden gems with 50 percent entry to Wentworth Woodhouse, money off entry to Harewood House as well as free tours of Craven Museum at the Skipton Town Hall as well as 2-4-1 tours of the Piece Hall in Halifax

Make the most of complimentary offers such as a gift from Grimm & Co in Rotherham, The Folly in Settle and JORVIK Viking Centre in York

Take in the new Beyond Bloomsbury exhibition with 50% off entry at the York Art Gallery or a free goody bag at Huddersfield Literature Festival