Scores of professional kite flyers from across the United Kingdom attended the festival, which took place at Filey Brigg Country Park.

Thousands of events across the country had been cancelled or postponed as a mark of respect for the Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19.

Colourful creations and large kites filled the skies above the Filey coast, including Oscar – the largest teddy bear-shaped kite in the world.

1. Filey Kite Festival Kites fill the sky... Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. Filey Kite Festival A colourful fish kite. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. Filey Kite Festival A stingray on the coast... Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. Filey Kite Festival Colourful jellyfish float above. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales