Filey Kite Festival: 16 pictures as large and colourful kites fill the sky above the Yorkshire coast
The Filey Kite Festival returned for it second-ever event at the weekend, ahead of the Queen’s state funeral.
By George Buksmann
Monday, 19th September 2022, 12:11 pm
Scores of professional kite flyers from across the United Kingdom attended the festival, which took place at Filey Brigg Country Park.
Thousands of events across the country had been cancelled or postponed as a mark of respect for the Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19.
Colourful creations and large kites filled the skies above the Filey coast, including Oscar – the largest teddy bear-shaped kite in the world.
