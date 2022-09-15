Colourful creations are set to fill the skies above Filey as the town’s kite festival returns in the days preceding the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II – but organisers have confirmed to The Scarborough News that the event will still be going ahead as planned.

Thousands of events across the country have been cancelled or postponed as a mark of respect for the Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19.

Scores of professional kite flyers from across the United Kingdom are expected to attend as well as Oscar, the largest teddy bear-shaped kite in the world.

Filey's inaugural kite festival took place last year.

The free kite festival at Filey Brigg Country Park returns on Saturday September 17 and Sunday 18 between 10am and 4pm.

Filey hosted the inaugural kite festival last year after a planned event in 2020 had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival is organised, in part, by Scarborough Council and Northern Kite Group, which produce similar events including Bridlington Kite Festival.

A full programme of displays will be available throughout the afternoon, with commentary.

The kite festival will return ahead of the Queen's state funeral.

The event is subject to suitable wind and weather conditions, which may be subject to change – organisers have warned.