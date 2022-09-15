Filey Kite Festival to return as planned ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral
Filey’s second-ever kite festival will go ahead as planned, in light of the Queen’s state funeral, organisers have confirmed.
Colourful creations are set to fill the skies above Filey as the town’s kite festival returns in the days preceding the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II – but organisers have confirmed to The Scarborough News that the event will still be going ahead as planned.
Thousands of events across the country have been cancelled or postponed as a mark of respect for the Queen’s funeral on Monday September 19.
Scores of professional kite flyers from across the United Kingdom are expected to attend as well as Oscar, the largest teddy bear-shaped kite in the world.
Most Popular
-
1
Second homes set for council tax premium in North Yorkshire as communities 'hollowed out' with few permanent residents
-
2
This home's gorgeous garden is by a river, with a surprise view..
-
3
Scarborough and Whitby's banks closing at an alarming rate with more than a third shut down in last seven years
The free kite festival at Filey Brigg Country Park returns on Saturday September 17 and Sunday 18 between 10am and 4pm.
Filey hosted the inaugural kite festival last year after a planned event in 2020 had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival is organised, in part, by Scarborough Council and Northern Kite Group, which produce similar events including Bridlington Kite Festival.
A full programme of displays will be available throughout the afternoon, with commentary.
The event is subject to suitable wind and weather conditions, which may be subject to change – organisers have warned.
For more information, visit the Filey Kite Festival’s Facebook event here.