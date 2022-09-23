Find love at Wykeham-based North Yorkshire Water Park when it hosts 'a date-day' for singletons

North Yorkshire Water Park are hosting an anti-app dating event

Tinder is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month and the popular water sports attraction wants to encourage people to put down their phone and pick up a wet suit by hosting a one-off event, where fun-seekers and adrenaline junkies can meet likeminded individuals in a bid to find love.

This innovative dating event, named Wat-er Way to Find Love, will take place at 4.30pm on Saturday October 1 when the new Warrior Aquapark will be reserved specifically for those looking to find a new companion as they splash around and take on the various obstacles including slides, swings, trampolines and balance balls.

Fun-loving singles can then enjoy a free glass of prosecco and nibbles at a mixer session in The Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park, where they can get to know each other.

Hoping to see sparks fly, one couple will be invited back to the water park for an official first date, where they can enjoy other activities and build a deeper connection as they race down the Zipline and test their hands at Stand Up Paddleboarding.

North Yorkshire Water Park is not only a great destination for singles but also makes for a perfect date location for couples who are looking to inject more fun into their relationship with adventurous activities – from Wakeboarding to Kayaking, there’s something that will get hearts racing all around.

Gareth Davies, general manager at North Yorkshire Water Park said: “With most people turning to dating apps like Tinder or Hinge to find love, many are missing out on the thrills of meeting people in person and the excitement of feeling that instant connection.

“Is there a better way to find like-minded and adventurous people than literally diving in headfirst and joining a session like this? We wanted to show everyone that dating doesn’t just have to consist of swiping left or right and there’s still a place for meeting that perfect person face to face!

”It’s a great opportunity to take on the new Warrior Aquapark one last time before we close it for the season and also the perfect opportunity to find a new partner just in time for Christmas!”