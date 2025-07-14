Great Yorkshire Show 2025 hailed huge success as 140,000 visitors flock to Harrogate for sold-out four-day extravaganza

The Great Yorkshire Show is over for yet another year, which saw 140,000 visitors enjoying the very best in farming and agriculture.

Those who made their way into one of the best agricultural shows in the United Kingdom saw some of the best animals in the country competing, as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

It was the first show for Show Director Rachel Coates, who made history by becoming the first woman appointed to the role in the show's history, following Charles Mills’s departure last year.

Rachel said: “My first event as Show Director has been an amazing experience and I am overjoyed about the way the week has gone.

"Every visitor I have been able to speak to has told me how much they value the event and what a good time they have had.”

This year’s show saw the return of the GYS stage for the fourth year running - a chat show style feature hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot, with a big-named farming star on stage each day, followed by a meet and greet.

Television presenter Helen Skelton took to the stage on Tuesday, and Rob and Dave Nicholson – owners of Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley – appeared on Wednesday.

Thursday saw television presenter Matt Baker as a special guest, while the final day saw Peter Wright of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet answering questions and sharing his stories.

The show’s top show jumping class, the Ripon Select Foods Cock O’ the North, gave the packed Main Ring its usual nail-biting finish.

With three of Yorkshire’s Whitaker show jumping dynasty and last year’s Wetherby-based winner among the six in the jump off against the clock, the crowd had plenty to cheer for.

Final honours went to William Whitaker on Millfield Quickstep in 42.28 seconds, with Sammie Jo Coffin on Chaccomo Blue second, and Joe Whittaker on Hulahupe Jr in third.

Competition was fierce in the show rings, with cattle, sheep, pigs and horses all challenging for the titles of Supreme Champion in their sections.

A host of awards were made during the show, including the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution Lifetime Achievement Award which this year was awarded to Kate Dale.

Private Jadyn-Olivya Hanson was awarded the Best Soldier Award, Dr Vincent Walsh of RegenFarmCo was presented with the John Boddy Award for Forestry, and a number of volunteer stewards, committee members and supporters were all recognised for their outstanding contribution.

The School Veg Box competition, which challenges primary schools across Yorkshire to grow healthy British produce from scratch every year, had ‘Wonderful Worms’ as its theme this year.

The winning school was Marsden Junior School in Huddersfield.

The Cheese and Dairy section highlighted the importance of quality food when it showcased the best of British produce.

Peri Dunford and Mark Jones who are both involved in the Forestry section, chose the Show as the perfect place to tie the knot a year on from Peri’s successful proposal to Mark during the pole climbing competition last year.

Accompanied by logging horses Stig and Tyne, they were married in the woodlands.

Following the ceremony, Peri said: “It’s been fantastic, everything has been perfect.

"We can’t thank these guys at the Show enough – it’s been so good.”

There have been a total of 8,500 animals that have been exhibited throughout the four days in pursuit of all-important prize rosettes.

The 167th Great Yorkshire Show will be held from Tuesday 14 till Friday 17 July 2025 and tickets will go on sale soon.

For more information about the Great Yorkshire Show, visit https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/