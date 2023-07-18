Great Yorkshire Show hailed a huge success as 140,000 visitors flock to Harrogate for four-day spectacular

Those made their way into one of the best agricultural shows in the United Kingdom saw some of the best animals in the country competing, as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

The first day of the show saw a royal visit from HRH The Duke of Gloucester, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, who was taken on a tour of the showground by Show Director Charles Mills and HM Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Mrs Jo Ropner, seeing some of the highlights including horses, cattle and the latest in farming technology.

This year’s show saw the return of the GYS stage following its debut last year, a chat show style feature hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot, with a big-named farming star on stage each day, followed by a meet and greet.

Benjamin Brook (aged 5) with his sheep ready for judging on the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023

Adam Henson, one of the country’s best-known farmers and a presenter on BBC1’s Countryfile took to the stage on Tuesday and Wednesday, while TV host Matt Baker appeared on Thursday and Peter Wright of the Yorkshire Vet took to the stage on Friday.

On the first day of the show, Adam also chaired a discussion on the challenges and opportunities for the farming sector with the chance for people to ask him and his panel questions during a question and answer session.

The Ripon Select Foods Cock O’ the North kept the grandstands packed and the crowd roaring until the bitter end on the penultimate day of the show.

There were four treble clears by the end, with Annabel Shields from County Durham taking the title on Hamilton Horses’ Creevagh Charisma with more than two seconds in hand over the other three treble clears.

Annabel Shields on Creevagh Carisma who was crowned Cock O’ the North champion at the Great Yorkshire Show

On winning the Cock O’ the North Championship, Annabel said: “When you grow up in this area, it is the only thing you want to win and I never thought I would ride in it, let alone win it.”

The Sheepdog Trials made a welcome return following their debut in 2022 which were extremely popular with visitors, and this year an area was created for them where there were displays throughout each day of the show.

Kevin Evans with Preseli Ci took the title on the final day of the show, second was Ricky Hutchinson with Jonah, third was Kevin Evans with Kemi Jack and fourth was Nigel Watkins with Jazz.

Matt Watson, who organised the trials along with the International Sheep Dog Society, said: “We had national and international handlers here and it’s been busy with crowds every day.”

Mary and Annie Stones with their North Country Cheviot who were crowned Overall Pair of Lambs champions

Over in forestry, the fantastic Great Yorkshire Show Pole Climbing Championships returned after a short break, with Ched Adamski taking the title on the final day, with a time of 10.70 seconds, while the Novice section honours went to Shawn Spozia in 16.45 seconds.

Allister Nixon, CEO of Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said: “We were delighted to hold the pole climbing competition again after a short break.

"The speed at which the competitors can make it to the top – some of them under ten seconds – is always an amazing spectacle and attracted crowds of visitors to the forestry area.”

The incredible horseman Lorenzo, who was a huge hit with visitors to the show when he last appeared in 2018, wowed crowds when he took to the Main Ring to perform everyday.

Sporting Soprano Lizzie Jones also made a welcome return and performed twice a day throughout the show, followed by music from The Yorkshire Volunteers Band.

The new look fashion show “Sheep to Chic”, hosted by Your Harrogate radio presenter Nick Hancock, took place on the sheep shearing stage every day throughout the show, highlighting the link between the sheep we see in the fields and the creation of stylish wool garments.

A host of awards were made during the show, including to a number of students who are studying land-based careers at universities and colleges across the north and to eight people who were recognised with Long Service Awards for dedicating their working lives to farming in the region.

The School Veg Box competition, which annually challenges primary schools across the region to grow British produce from scratch, was won by Mill Hill Community Primary School in Northallerton, where pupils embraced the theme of ‘nutritious delicious’ by growing ingredients for a coronation celebration menu.

Charles Mills, Director of the Great Yorkshire Show, said: “It has been a fantastic four days.

"We have had some terrific competition in the judging rings with some of the finest animals in the United Kingdom.

"We have had a visit from royalty and the Secretary of State for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, as well as top level industry experts which shows how the show can provide a platform for the rural sector.

"The Great Yorkshire showcases the finest of British agriculture and the latest in farming technology, but it’s also a unique social occasion and brings together town and country and young and old to enjoy a terrific day out.

“It is very much a team effort as we all work to make it a superb experience for our thousands of visitors and as we finish the 164th Great Yorkshire Show, we now look forward to planning the next.”

The Great Yorkshire Show 2024 will take place from Tuesday 9 till Friday 12 July and tickets will go on sale soon.