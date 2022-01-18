Hatton School of Performing Arts stages its annual pantomime at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre - this year it's Aladdin

Aladdin is at the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, on Friday January 28 and Saturday January 29 at 7.30pm and Sunday January 30 at 2pm

The Scarborough-based school is well-known for its pantomimes which are full of high-octane dance routines, comedy characters and the perfect mix of humour for audiences both young and old.

This year it presents its unique take on the popular story of Aladdin. Based on the original story but introducing many new colourful characters and hilarious plot twists, Aladdin will lead you on a magical ride of comedy, song and dance..

This year's offering features a cast of faces old and new. Hattons welcome Connor Canvess who will be playing the title role of Aladdin!

Those familiar with the performing arts scene in Scarborough may have seen Connor in musicals including Oklahoma! and Mr Cinders.

The role of the Genie will be played by Hatton College second-year student and long-standing pupil Anais Smith.

Anais received rave reviews playing the title role in Rapunzel and more recently as a lead vocalist in A Christmas Carousel.

The queen of sass and one liners, one of Scarborough’s drag performer and diva extraordinaire Krystal will be joining this year's cast of Aladdin.

Krystal will be playing what she has described as “the most important character in the show and the only one worth watching” ... The Lamp!