This year’s Race the Waves will run from Thursday, June 12 to Sunday, June 15. Photo: Richard Ponter

Attention all petrol heads and thrill seekers – Race the Waves beach racing returns to Bridlington this month.

The internationally recognised vintage motoring spectacular will, once again, bring high-octane drag racing back to Bridlington’s South Bay.

Organised by Backfire, in conjunction with East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Visit East Yorkshire, the hugely popular event, which first took place in 2018, will see an array of vintage vehicles racing in pairs along a 200-yard course along the beach.

Billed as a tribute to the days when Yorkshire’s beaches were the setting from some of the early land speed record attempts, it’s a truly unique spectacle that will thrill vintage vehicle and motor racing enthusiasts, coastal visitors and local residents alike.

An array of vintage vehicles will race in pairs along a 200-yard course along the beach. Photo: Richard Ponter

This year’s event will run from Thursday, June 12 to Sunday, June 15, with the highlight being two days of beach racing in South Bay on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15.

Attractions will also include a static Auto-Show, organised by Bridlington Lions, on South Marine Drive, directly above the beach racing, where a variety of vintage and classic vehicles will be on display.

Entertainment will be provided by a Bridlington Gold Radio Roadshow and The Bridlington Red Admirals Majorettes.

There will be a selection of refreshment and community run stalls along Princess Mary Promenade, where visitors can also pick up copies of the limited-edition souvenir brochure and other event merchandise.

There’s no charge for visitors to enjoy the beach racing or the Auto-Show. The Auto-Show area offers a great vantage point from which to watch the action on the beach, although the best opportunities are along Princess Mary Promenade. All of the attractions are easily accessible on foot.

Car parking will be suspended and there will be a road closure in operation on South Marine Drive/Kingston Road (from the junction of Cardigan Road to Shaftesbury Road) on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, from 7am to 7pm.

As an added bonus for visitors, The Spa will be hosting the WSW Steampunk Emporium that same weekend, which will be open from 10am to 4pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

This fun-filled, family-friendly Steampunk festival will take place in the Royal Hall, where there will be entertainment, presentations, workshops, authors and stalls selling Steampunk accessories. Admission is free. Vintage and Steampunk attire is welcome in all the public areas.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, cabinet member for heritage and coastal at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Set against the stunning backdrop of South Bay, Race The Waves is a real spectacle that’s always a huge hit with vintage vehicle and motoring enthusiasts, as well as with day trippers, holiday makers and residents.

“This year, the Steampunk Emporium event is a fantastic addition to the weekend’s festivities. Visitors are guaranteed a completely free, fun-filled, family day out.”

The programme for Race the Waves is as follows:

Thursday, June 12, 10am to 3pm: There will be a Yesteryears Day vehicle gathering at Burton Fleming Village Hall, supported by a display of rural machinery.

Friday, June 13, 10am to 10pm: There will be lots of vehicles and motorcycles to see on Church Green in Bridlington Old Town. This is a great opportunity for local people to meet some of the racers and see the vehicles up close. Bridlington Gold Radio will be providing entertainment. Please note that parking will be suspended and there will a road closure at Church Green and on part of Kirkgate from 6am to 7pm.

Saturday, June 14: The stalls on South Beach Promenade will be open from 10am and the beach racing begins around 11.00am and will finish around 4.00pm, subject to conditions on the beach.

Sunday, June 15: The stalls will be open from 10am and the racing will begin at noon and will finish around 4.30pm