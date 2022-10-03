Humble Bee Farm at Flixton launches new Pumpkin Patch and Halloween trail

Award-winning glamping site Humble Bee Farm will be open to the public for its annual half term Pumpkin Patch and Halloween trail

This year promises to be full of pumpkin carving fun and spooky excitement with new elements to the event!

Humble Bee Farm is located at Flixton, between Filey and Scarborough, is a working farm and is host to glamping cabins, yurts, lodges and cottages.

Owner-manager Julia Warters, who manages the site alongside husband John Warters, said: “We are really looking forward to opening up our events barn Pumpkin Patch and our exciting Halloween Trail this October!

“There is even more to see and do than last year’s event.

"Families can choose a pumpkin and carve it, explore the spooky trail to see the amazing Halloween creations including the new haunted bale house, visit the spooky sports field for games and photos, complete the trail sheet to see how many golden pumpkins they can find, pop into our Mini Bees play barn and grab a drink or snack from our new autumn range at the Hive cafe bar.”

There is plenty of free car parking for ticket holders and dogs are also welcome on leads.

“Guests will also get chance to see our Farmyard Gang which includes pigs, Tilly our Shetland Pony, our retired donkeys, ducks, hens, sheep and cows"

Ticket prices: £9 per child including a pumpkin ; £9 per adult including 1 pumpkin; £6 per adult without pumpkin.

Time slots are 10am, 11am, 12noon or 1pm subject to availability.