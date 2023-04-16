IN PICTURES: 27 photos of spring at RSPB Bempton Cliffs reserve near Bridlington
Spring has arrived at RSPB Bempton Cliffs nature reserve, accompanied by the multitude of seabirds who nest at the internationally important site during the breeding season.
Approximately half a million seabirds visit the cliffs between March and October in order to nest and raise their young.
Species that visitors can encounter include: puffins, guillemots, razorbills, fulmars, kittiwakes, herring gulls and shags.
However, there have been a few surprise visitors at the reserve in recent years, with an Albatross causing a number of people to flock to the cliffs last year.
The RSPB team at the reserve also organise events for visitors, such as seabird cruises and art exhibitions.
Here we take a look at the stunning views and early spring arrivals at the RSPB reserve at Bempton cliffs.
Visit https://www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/bempton-cliffs/ to find out more.