IN PICTURES: 27 photos of spring at RSPB Bempton Cliffs reserve near Bridlington

Spring has arrived at RSPB Bempton Cliffs nature reserve, accompanied by the multitude of seabirds who nest at the internationally important site during the breeding season.

Approximately half a million seabirds visit the cliffs between March and October in order to nest and raise their young.

Species that visitors can encounter include: puffins, guillemots, razorbills, fulmars, kittiwakes, herring gulls and shags.

However, there have been a few surprise visitors at the reserve in recent years, with an Albatross causing a number of people to flock to the cliffs last year.

The RSPB team at the reserve also organise events for visitors, such as seabird cruises and art exhibitions.

Here we take a look at the stunning views and early spring arrivals at the RSPB reserve at Bempton cliffs.

Visit https://www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/bempton-cliffs/ to find out more.

1 . Spring at RSPB Bempton Cliffs There has been stunning blue skies over the grasslands at the top of the reserve, where many ground nesting birds will be beginning to make their nests. Photo: Claudia Bowes Photo Sales

2 . Spring at RSPB Bempton Cliffs Guillemots and Razorbills are some of the first migrating birds that have arrived at Bempton Cliffs this spring. Photo: Claudia Bowes Photo Sales

3 . Spring at RSPB Bempton Cliffs The cliffs attract a number of nature photographers due to the many different species of seabirds who nest there. Photo: Claudia Bowes Photo Sales

4 . Spring at RSPB Bempton Cliffs Gannets have also been arriving at the cliffs, which is where they will now nest and raise their young. Photo: Claudia Bowes Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 7