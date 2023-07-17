News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are some of the best photos from a successful week at the Great Yorkshire Show 2023 in Harrogate

The Great Yorkshire Show is over for another year, which saw 140,000 visitors enjoying the very best in farming and agriculture.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST

The four-day spectacular saw plenty of award-winning animals on display, a number of awards and accolades handed out in various categories, celebrities and royalty making an appearance, food, drink, live music and so much more.

The Great Yorkshire Show 2024 will take place from Tuesday 9 till Friday 12 July.

Here are some of the best pictures from a brilliant week at the Great Yorkshire Show 2023…

Annabel Shields on Creevagh Carisma who was crowned Cock of the North champion in the main ring on Thursday

1. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023

Annabel Shields on Creevagh Carisma who was crowned Cock of the North champion in the main ring on Thursday Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

HRH The Duke of Gloucester having a tour of the showground with Great Yorkshire Show Director Charles Mills

2. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023

HRH The Duke of Gloucester having a tour of the showground with Great Yorkshire Show Director Charles Mills Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

Lorenzo and his highly trained horses took to the main ring every day at the show with an incredible performance

3. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023

Lorenzo and his highly trained horses took to the main ring every day at the show with an incredible performance Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

BBC Look North presenter Amy Garcia and weather presenter Paul Hudson ready to try pole climbing at the show

4. GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023

BBC Look North presenter Amy Garcia and weather presenter Paul Hudson ready to try pole climbing at the show Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society

