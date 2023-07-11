The first day of the Great Yorkshire Show got underway today, with 35,000 visitors enjoying a jam-packed day full of fun for everybody.

The first day of the four-day spectacular saw HRH The Duke of Gloucester pay a visit, Countryfile presenter Adam Henson take to the stage, the return of the much-loved sheepdog trials, show jumping, food, drink, live music and so much more.

The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.

Here are ten of the best pictures from the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023...

1 . GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023 Katherine Shaw preparing her Hereford cow ready for the first day of competition at the show Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023 HRH The Duke of Gloucester having a tour of the showground with Great Yorkshire Show Director Charles Mills Photo: Kate Mallender Photo Sales

3 . GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023 The equine classes getting warmed up in the collecting ring ahead of their competition on the first day of the show Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023 The sunrise over the Great Yorkshire Showground ahead of a jam-packed first day Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3