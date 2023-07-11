IN PICTURES: Here are some of the best photos from the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023 as the much-loved event returned to Harrogate
The first day of the Great Yorkshire Show got underway today, with 35,000 visitors enjoying a jam-packed day full of fun for everybody.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST
The first day of the four-day spectacular saw HRH The Duke of Gloucester pay a visit, Countryfile presenter Adam Henson take to the stage, the return of the much-loved sheepdog trials, show jumping, food, drink, live music and so much more.
The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.
Here are ten of the best pictures from the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023...
