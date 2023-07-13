IN PICTURES: Here are some of the best photos from the third day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023 in Harrogate

The penultimate day of the Great Yorkshire Show saw 35,000 visitors through the gates to enjoy the very best in farming and agriculture.

The third day of the four-day spectacular saw a number of awards and accolades handed out in various categories, as well as TV presenter Matt Baker taking to the GYS stage, plenty of award-winning animals on display, food, drink, live music and so much more.

The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.

Here are ten of the best pictures from the third day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023...

1 . GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023 Tom and Celia Boden (aged six) with their Suffolk Sheep which was crowned Overall Sheep Supreme Champion at the show Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society Photo Sales

2 . GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023 Television presenter Christine Talbot takes to the GYS stage to interview Matt Baker MBE Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society Photo Sales

3 . GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023 Farmer Paul Atkinson washes his Belted Galloway ready for judging on the third day of competition at the show Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . GREAT YORKSHIRE SHOW 2023 Lizzie Jones takes to the main ring at the show twice a day to sing Photo: Yorkshire Agricultural Society Photo Sales

