IN PICTURES: Here are some of the best snaps from the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023 in Harrogate
The second day of the Great Yorkshire Show saw 35,000 visitors through the gates to enjoy the very best in farming and agriculture.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST
The second day of the four-day spectacular saw a number of awards and accolades awarded in various categories, as well as Countryfile presenter Adam Henson taking to the stage for a second day, plenty of animals on display, food, drink, live music and so much more.
The Great Yorkshire Show is SOLD OUT and tickets are no longer available to purchase either online or at the gate.
Here are ten of the best pictures from the second day of the Great Yorkshire Show 2023...
