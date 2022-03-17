IN PICTURES: Visitors welcome the lambs at Flixton's Humble Bee Farm

Julia Warters, manager and co-owner of Humble Bee Farm, said: “It is a truly magical time of year for children to see a very special side of farming. We might inspire young farmers of the future.”
Lambing events are on this Sunday March 20 and on March 27.
Tickets are available for the Mini Bees lambing events on Wednesday March 23.
Lillie Johnson introduces one of the lambs to her cuddly pig. Julia Warters, manager and co-owner of Humble Bee Farm, said: “Our lambing events are going well. “Our flock of around 140 Texels have their own lambing barn and Farmer Percy is on hand 24 hours a day during lambing time."
Faith Young of Humble Bee Farm...cuddles a little lamb.
Farmer John Percy Warters feeding the sheep at his farm near Flixton. Visitors can also meet Tilly the Shetland Pony and friendly pigs at The Hive, and the takeaway café bar is also open
Farmer John Percy Warters working with his dogs.
There are lambing events at the farm on Sunday March 20 and Sunday March 27
